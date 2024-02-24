Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Goldman Sachs treasurer Philip Berlinski discusses possible departure from bank

Goldman Sachs is reportedly facing the possibility of several departures from key figures, following recent exits of notable bankers, the report noted.

Business Desk
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Philip Berlinski, the Global Treasurer of Goldman Sachs and once considered a potential CFO candidate, is reportedly in discussions about potentially departing from the bank, as reported by the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Berlinski, who currently serves as the global treasurer of Goldman Sachs and CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, joined the firm in 1998 as an analyst in equity derivatives research.

Goldman Sachs is reportedly facing the possibility of several departures from key figures, following recent exits of notable bankers, the report noted.

At the time of reporting, Goldman Sachs had not responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Additionally, Beth Hammack, formerly considered a contender for the finance chief position, is also slated to leave the bank after a tenure exceeding three decades, as per a report by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Jim Esposito, co-head of Goldman's global banking and markets division, is set to depart at the end of the quarter, concluding an almost thirty-year tenure with the institution.

The departure of other prominent leaders from Goldman Sachs has also been observed in recent months, including asset management executive Julian Salisbury, who joined investment firm Sixth Street, and Dina Powell McCormick, former head of Goldman's sovereign business, who transitioned to merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

