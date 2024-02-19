Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Goldman Sachs upgrades global equities to "overweight"

Recent data indicating improvements in global manufacturing activity, particularly in the United States, has bolstered confidence in the economic outlook.

Business Desk
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs | Image:Goldman Sachs
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on global equities to "overweight," citing optimistic prospects for economic growth and recovery in manufacturing activity. The upgrade comes after the investment firm began the year with a "neutral" rating across assets.

Recent data indicating improvements in global manufacturing activity, particularly in the United States, has bolstered confidence in the economic outlook. Market participants are closely monitoring incoming economic data to gauge the potential trajectory of interest rate adjustments by major central banks.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs stressed on the increasing importance of growth as a driver of risk appetite, anticipating more negative equity/bond correlations this year. While historical trends suggest that monetary policy easing typically supports risky assets, the brokerage cautioned that this effect may be tempered in 2024, given the pre-trading of anticipated rate relief by markets.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders currently assign a roughly 51.3 per cent probability of a 25 basis points interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in June.

Advertisement

However, Goldman Sachs highlighted that global earnings growth remains relatively subdued, attributed to declining revenue growth and limited margin improvement opportunities. Nonetheless, the firm acknowledged the upside risks to earnings growth stemming from global economic expansion.

Despite the positive outlook for equities amid better growth prospects, Goldman Sachs warned of the potential for a shift back to a "good news is bad news" scenario, cautioning against complacency in the face of evolving market dynamics.

Advertisement

Additionally, the brokerage downgraded its rating on global credit assets to "underweight" from "neutral," citing concerns about tight credit spreads potentially limiting returns.

Goldman Sachs maintained a "neutral" rating on longer-dated global bonds and commodities, signalling a balanced outlook for these asset classes amidst evolving market conditions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

13 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

18 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

20 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

22 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

29 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Emotional As He Recalls The Day His Dad Died

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. If Aadhaar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New: WB CM's Act of Defiance

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo