×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Google launches 1st cyberdefense hub in Tokyo amid looming China threat: Report

Google plans to convene engineers from India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations to collaborate on combatting cyberattacks.

Reported by: Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google cyberdefense hub Tokyo: Alphabet-owned Google on Thursday, March 7, 2024, established its first Asia-Pacific cyberdefense hub in Tokyo, responding to escalating worries among regional countries regarding potential cyber threats, as reported by Nikkei Asia. The US technology behemoth aims to foster research into cyberattack countermeasures by facilitating the exchange of cutting-edge information with relevant Japanese government entities, corporations, and academic institutions. This new facility will serve as a hub for training and nurturing regional cyberdefense experts, the report said.

Google's move comes amid mounting apprehensions surrounding unauthorised access to government and corporate networks by hostile entities worldwide. Housed within Google's Roppongi office in Tokyo, the hub is poised to bolster cyberdefenses across the Asia-Pacific region.

Advertisement

According to Nikkei, Google plans to convene engineers from India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations to collaborate on combatting cyberattacks. The company will not seek financial compensation for this collaborative research endeavour, the report added.

With its roots dating back to the establishment of its first overseas subsidiary in Japan in 2001, Google boasts a significant presence in the country and is known to have numerous cyberdefense researchers. Heather Adkins, Google's Vice President with over two decades of experience in cyberdefense, told Nikkei that experts from Japanese research institutes will contribute to collaborative efforts.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Dhruv Jurel checkmates Ollie Pope with MS Dhoni-esque masterplan

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info11 minutes ago

  5. Even Tendulkar is frustrated: Elvish Yadav displays poor bowling-WATCH

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo