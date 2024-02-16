Advertisement

Google to launch campaign: Technology behemoth Google is gearing up to initiate an anti-misinformation campaign across five European Union (EU) countries ahead of the bloc's parliamentary elections and the enforcement of stricter new regulations on online content, the company informed Reuters.

In June, EU citizens will cast their votes to elect a new European Parliament responsible for enacting policies and legislation within the region.

Advertisement

Lawmakers express concerns that the proliferation of misinformation online could potentially influence voters' decisions.

France, Poland, and Germany recently accused Russia of establishing an intricate network of websites to disseminate pro-Russian propaganda.

Advertisement

Europe's Digital Services Act, which comes into effect this week, will impose stricter obligations on very large online platforms and search engines to combat illegal content and threats to public security.

Starting from March, Google's internal Jigsaw unit, dedicated to addressing societal threats, will launch a series of animated advertisements on platforms like TikTok and YouTube across five EU countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

Advertisement

Drawing from previous campaigns tested in Germany and Central Europe, Jigsaw aims to leverage its local expertise in these regions to engage citizens, especially in countries with major voter populations.

The advertisements will employ "prebunking" techniques developed in collaboration with researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol, aiming to equip viewers with the ability to identify manipulative content before encountering it.

Advertisement

Viewers watching the ads on YouTube will be prompted to complete a brief multiple-choice questionnaire designed to assess their understanding of misinformation.

Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw, stressed upon the importance of prebunking in combating the escalating polarisation in societal debates, asserting its effectiveness across the political spectrum.

Advertisement

The campaign comes in response to a recent investigation by the European Union External Action Service (EEAS), which uncovered 750 incidents of deliberately misleading information propagated by foreign actors, many of which expressed support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Google intends to translate Jigsaw's ads into all 24 official EU languages.

Advertisement

The campaign will initially run for at least one month, with the possibility of extension based on its reach and performance.

Results from the campaign, including survey responses and audience reach, are slated for publication in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)