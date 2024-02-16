Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Google to launch anti-misinformation campaign ahead of EU elections

France, Poland, and Germany recently accused Russia of establishing an intricate network of websites to disseminate pro-Russian propaganda.

Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Unsplash
Google to launch campaign: Technology behemoth Google is gearing up to initiate an anti-misinformation campaign across five European Union (EU) countries ahead of the bloc's parliamentary elections and the enforcement of stricter new regulations on online content, the company informed Reuters.

In June, EU citizens will cast their votes to elect a new European Parliament responsible for enacting policies and legislation within the region. 

Lawmakers express concerns that the proliferation of misinformation online could potentially influence voters' decisions.

France, Poland, and Germany recently accused Russia of establishing an intricate network of websites to disseminate pro-Russian propaganda.

Europe's Digital Services Act, which comes into effect this week, will impose stricter obligations on very large online platforms and search engines to combat illegal content and threats to public security.

Starting from March, Google's internal Jigsaw unit, dedicated to addressing societal threats, will launch a series of animated advertisements on platforms like TikTok and YouTube across five EU countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

Drawing from previous campaigns tested in Germany and Central Europe, Jigsaw aims to leverage its local expertise in these regions to engage citizens, especially in countries with major voter populations.

The advertisements will employ "prebunking" techniques developed in collaboration with researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol, aiming to equip viewers with the ability to identify manipulative content before encountering it.

Viewers watching the ads on YouTube will be prompted to complete a brief multiple-choice questionnaire designed to assess their understanding of misinformation.

Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw, stressed upon the importance of prebunking in combating the escalating polarisation in societal debates, asserting its effectiveness across the political spectrum.

The campaign comes in response to a recent investigation by the European Union External Action Service (EEAS), which uncovered 750 incidents of deliberately misleading information propagated by foreign actors, many of which expressed support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Google intends to translate Jigsaw's ads into all 24 official EU languages. 

The campaign will initially run for at least one month, with the possibility of extension based on its reach and performance.

Results from the campaign, including survey responses and audience reach, are slated for publication in the summer of 2024.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

