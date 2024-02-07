Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Gulf markets show signs of recovery after the downturn followed by US economic data impact

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index managed to close 0.4% higher, breaking a three-session streak of losses.

Business Desk
Gulf Markets Rally as US Inflation Cools
Gulf Markets recover | Image:Reuters
Gulf stock market news: Following a recent downturn prompted by US economic data suggesting a delayed interest-rate easing cycle, most stock markets in the Gulf exhibited signs of recovery on Sunday. The impact of potential changes in US monetary policy reverberated across Gulf currencies, particularly affecting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index managed to close 0.4 per cent higher, breaking a three-session streak of losses. The positive trend extended across various sectors, with notable gains in almost all areas. MBC Group, a prominent Saudi Arabian media giant, experienced a remarkable 10 per cent surge, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains. SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co climbed 8.3 per cent, and Lumi Rental gained 3.3 per cent among other notable gainers.

Contrastingly, Qatar's index recorded its fourth consecutive session of decline, ending 0.3 per cent lower. Key contributors to the dip included Qatar Islamic Bank and Industries Qatar, each sliding 0.8 per cent, along with a 1.4 per cent drop in Qatar Navigation.

The fluctuation in oil prices, often a significant influencer in Gulf financial markets, saw a slight decrease on Friday, settling at $78.56 a barrel for Brent crude.

Beyond the Gulf region, Egypt's blue-chip index saw a positive trend for the second consecutive session, concluding 3.2 per cent higher. Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co experienced a notable 12 per cent jump, while Eastern Co recorded a 9 per cent gain.

In a separate development, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is presently in Cairo for discussions on Egypt's $3 billion IMF loan and reform program. This takes place against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about additional funding in light of the situation in Gaza.

Market performance

  • Saudi Arabia: Rose 0.4 per cent to 12,004
  • Qatar: Fell 0.3 per cent to 10,291
  • Egypt: Rose 3.2 per cent to 27,719
  • Bahrain: Ended flat at 1,992
  • Oman: Gained 0.4 per cent to 4,605
  • Kuwait: Rose 0.4 per cent to 7,950

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:43 IST

