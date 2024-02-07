Advertisement

Gulf stock market news: Following a recent downturn prompted by US economic data suggesting a delayed interest-rate easing cycle, most stock markets in the Gulf exhibited signs of recovery on Sunday. The impact of potential changes in US monetary policy reverberated across Gulf currencies, particularly affecting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index managed to close 0.4 per cent higher, breaking a three-session streak of losses. The positive trend extended across various sectors, with notable gains in almost all areas. MBC Group, a prominent Saudi Arabian media giant, experienced a remarkable 10 per cent surge, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains. SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co climbed 8.3 per cent, and Lumi Rental gained 3.3 per cent among other notable gainers.

Contrastingly, Qatar's index recorded its fourth consecutive session of decline, ending 0.3 per cent lower. Key contributors to the dip included Qatar Islamic Bank and Industries Qatar, each sliding 0.8 per cent, along with a 1.4 per cent drop in Qatar Navigation.

The fluctuation in oil prices, often a significant influencer in Gulf financial markets, saw a slight decrease on Friday, settling at $78.56 a barrel for Brent crude.

Beyond the Gulf region, Egypt's blue-chip index saw a positive trend for the second consecutive session, concluding 3.2 per cent higher. Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co experienced a notable 12 per cent jump, while Eastern Co recorded a 9 per cent gain.

In a separate development, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is presently in Cairo for discussions on Egypt's $3 billion IMF loan and reform program. This takes place against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about additional funding in light of the situation in Gaza.

Market performance

Saudi Arabia: Rose 0.4 per cent to 12,004

Qatar: Fell 0.3 per cent to 10,291

Egypt: Rose 3.2 per cent to 27,719

Bahrain: Ended flat at 1,992

Oman: Gained 0.4 per cent to 4,605

Kuwait: Rose 0.4 per cent to 7,950

(With Reuters inputs.)