Advertisement

Hedge funds have increased their investments in bank and financial sector stocks at the swiftest pace in a year, capitalising on the recent highs observed in European and US banking indices, according to Goldman Sachs.

Financial stocks across North America, Europe, and emerging-market Asia emerged as the preferred sectors for hedge fund investments for the second consecutive week, as per the note tracking hedge fund trades until Friday of the previous week.

Advertisement

The STOXX Europe 600 banks index has surged by 8.3 per cent since the beginning of the year, nearing its peak levels recorded in 2019. Similarly, the Dow Jones banking index has recorded a 6.6 per cent increase year-to-date.

Hedge funds opted for long positions in banks and capital markets companies while reducing their short bets. Concurrently, they augmented their long positions in consumer finance firms. Short positions, indicative of an anticipation of declining asset prices, were maintained in insurance companies, according to the note.

Advertisement

Bank stocks witnessed a significant decline in March last year following the collapse of US regional lender Silicon Valley Bank. However, European and US bank shares have since experienced a remarkable surge, with notable gains seen in UBS, UniCredit, and Deutsche Bank.

Despite the uptrend, the Goldman Sachs prime brokerage desk, serving hedge funds, noted that their clients remain largely long on bank stocks but hold comparatively fewer positions in financial companies relative to other global stocks.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

