HelloFresh revises mid-term revenue outlook amid challenging market conditions
HelloFresh revenue outlook update: German meal-kit provider HelloFresh announced on Thursday the revision of its mid-term revenue outlook, citing tougher market conditions. The company has scrapped its previous target of achieving €10 billion ($10.95 billion) in revenue and €1 billion in adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) by 2025.
While HelloFresh did not specify a new timeline for reaching these milestones, it acknowledged the need for adjustments in response to current market dynamics. The Berlin-based company now anticipates that its core earnings for 2024 will fall below previous expectations, primarily due to increased marketing expenses and capacity ramp-up in its ready-to-eat business segment.
HelloFresh aims for its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to range between €350 million and €400 million for 2024. This projection represents a deviation of up to 29 per cent from the consensus forecast provided by the company.
Despite its status as a pandemic-era success story, HelloFresh, like other food delivery services, has faced challenges amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and rising inflation. The company has had to allocate additional resources towards marketing efforts to retain customers in a competitive landscape characterised by evolving consumer preferences.
HelloFresh is scheduled to release its annual report on March 15.
(With Reuters inputs.)
