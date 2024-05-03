Advertisement

Biggest share buyback: Apple announced its financial results on Thursday for the second quarter of the current fiscal, which concluded on March 30, 2024. Despite a slight decline compared to the previous year, the company reported quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.53.

Along with its Q2 earnings, Apple has announced the biggest buyback in the US stock market history, worth $110 billion. Announcing the buyback, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said, “Given our confidence in Apple’s future and the value we see in our stock, our board has authorised an additional $110bn for share repurchases. We are also raising our quarterly dividend for the 12th year in a row.”

In the fiscal second quarter, iPhone sales experienced a 10.5 per cent decline, amounting to $45.96 billion, slightly below analyst projections of $46 billion. Apple executives noted that the year-ago fiscal second quarter had seen a strong rise in iPhone sales, amounting to $5 billion, as the company navigated supply chain challenges during pandemic-related lockdowns.

In response to shifting global dynamics impacting sales and operations, Apple's monumental buyback initiative may signify a strategic shift towards improving operational efficiency and rewarding stakeholders. The following could be the potential motivations behind Apple's largest-ever buyback campaign.

Capital allocation strategy

Apple may view its stock as undervalued and believe that returning capital to shareholders through buybacks is a prudent use of its cash reserves. By repurchasing shares, Apple can improve shareholder value by reducing the total number of outstanding shares, thereby increasing earnings per share (EPS) and potentially raising the price of its stocks that gained close to 8 per cent post Q2 earnings and the buyback announcement on Wednesday.

Apple's quarterly earnings per share for the last quarter of current fiscal were $1.53, above Wall Street estimates of $1.50, according to London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) data.

With limited opportunities for large-scale acquisitions or investments, buybacks can be an effective way for Apple to deploy its cash surplus while maintaining financial flexibility.

Signal of confidence

Initiating a massive share buyback program can signal confidence in the company's prospects and financial stability. By committing to repurchasing a major chunk of its own stock, Apple sends a message to investors that it believes in the long-term strength and profitability of its business.

"We're looking forward to sharing some very exciting things with our customers" at events later this year, Tim Cook told Reuters.

The share buyback’s timing also aligns with Apple’s increasing focus on integrating AI into its products and services. During the second quarter, earning calls Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software, and services integration; groundbreaking Apple silicon with our industry-leading neural engine; and our unwavering focus on privacy."

During the call, Cook also highlighted the company's positive performance in India, noting that in the quarter ending March 2024, Apple achieved record revenue figures in the country.

Offsetting dilution from equity compensation

Apple may be using the buyback program to offset the dilution caused by employee stock-based compensation plans. As a common phenomenon, by repurchasing shares, the companies can mitigate the impact of issuing new shares to employees as part of their compensation packages, thereby preventing dilution of existing shareholders' ownership stakes.

Apart from that, some share buybacks can be a tax-efficient way for companies to return capital to shareholders compared to dividends.