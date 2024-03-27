×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

H&M exceeds expectations in spring recovery under new CEO leadership

H&M reported an operating profit of 2.08 billion crowns for the first quarter, a substantial increase from the previous year's 725 million crowns.

Reported by: Business Desk
H&M spring sales recovery
H&M spring sales recovery | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

H&M Spring Sales recovery: Fashion giant H&M has showcased a promising start to the year, surpassing first-quarter operating profit projections and signaling a positive turnaround in sales performance. The company's new CEO, Daniel Erver, attributed this success to the favorable reception of its spring collections and the gradual uptick in sales, marking an encouraging shift toward recovery.

In the latest financial report, H&M reported an operating profit of 2.08 billion crowns ($196 million) for the first quarter, a substantial increase from the previous year's 725 million crowns. This figure also exceeded analysts' expectations, surpassing the anticipated 1.43 billion crowns according to an LSEG poll. The company's shares surged by 12 per cent in early trading following the announcement, demonstrating investor confidence in its performance.

Advertisement

While first-quarter sales experienced a modest 2 per cent decline, this figure was notably better than anticipated by industry analysts. Moreover, the company reported a 2 per cent increase in sales at the beginning of the second quarter, indicating a resurgence in consumer demand for H&M's apparel and accessories.

CEO Daniel Erver expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, stresssing the positive reception of spring collections as a promising indicator of progress. Erver outlined strengthening sales as the company's primary objective, reaffirming H&M's commitment to achieving a 10 per cent operating profit margin this year.

Advertisement

However, H&M faces stiff competition from online fast-fashion retailer Shein, known for its aggressive pricing strategy, and industry stalwart Zara, which continues to dominate the market. To enhance the in-store experience and adapt to evolving consumer preferences, H&M has announced plans to refurbish approximately 250 stores this year, a significant increase from previous efforts. Additionally, the company intends to open around 100 new stores, primarily in growth markets, while strategically closing 160 stores in more established markets.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

a few seconds ago
IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

a few seconds ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

a minute ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

2 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

2 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

3 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

3 minutes ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

8 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

9 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

10 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

12 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

13 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

15 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

20 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

20 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo