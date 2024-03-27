Advertisement

H&M Spring Sales recovery: Fashion giant H&M has showcased a promising start to the year, surpassing first-quarter operating profit projections and signaling a positive turnaround in sales performance. The company's new CEO, Daniel Erver, attributed this success to the favorable reception of its spring collections and the gradual uptick in sales, marking an encouraging shift toward recovery.

In the latest financial report, H&M reported an operating profit of 2.08 billion crowns ($196 million) for the first quarter, a substantial increase from the previous year's 725 million crowns. This figure also exceeded analysts' expectations, surpassing the anticipated 1.43 billion crowns according to an LSEG poll. The company's shares surged by 12 per cent in early trading following the announcement, demonstrating investor confidence in its performance.

While first-quarter sales experienced a modest 2 per cent decline, this figure was notably better than anticipated by industry analysts. Moreover, the company reported a 2 per cent increase in sales at the beginning of the second quarter, indicating a resurgence in consumer demand for H&M's apparel and accessories.

CEO Daniel Erver expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, stresssing the positive reception of spring collections as a promising indicator of progress. Erver outlined strengthening sales as the company's primary objective, reaffirming H&M's commitment to achieving a 10 per cent operating profit margin this year.

However, H&M faces stiff competition from online fast-fashion retailer Shein, known for its aggressive pricing strategy, and industry stalwart Zara, which continues to dominate the market. To enhance the in-store experience and adapt to evolving consumer preferences, H&M has announced plans to refurbish approximately 250 stores this year, a significant increase from previous efforts. Additionally, the company intends to open around 100 new stores, primarily in growth markets, while strategically closing 160 stores in more established markets.

(With Reuters inputs.)