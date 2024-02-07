English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

H&M to close one-fifth of Spanish stores, cut 588 jobs

H&M, which currently operates 133 stores in Spain and employs nearly 4,000 people in the country, confirmed its intention to close 28 stores.

Business Desk
H&M
H&M | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

H&M, the Swedish fashion retailer, unveiled plans on Friday to shutter over 20 per cent of its stores and lay off up to 588 employees in Spain, where its major competitor, Zara owner Inditex, is based, according to local unions.

The decision to lay off workers, attributed to organisational, productive, and economic reasons, was announced jointly by unions CCOO and UGT. 

Advertisement

H&M, which currently operates 133 stores in Spain and employs nearly 4,000 people in the country, confirmed its intention to close 28 stores.

Stating a commitment to maintaining competitive store locations, H&M stressed the importance of enhancing the shopping experience and evaluating its store portfolio. 

Advertisement

While the company did not elaborate on the rationale behind the closures, the move reflects a broader trend among fashion retailers globally to consolidate smaller stores while expanding flagship branches.

In addition to streamlining operations, H&M's decision may also address issues of absenteeism and work overload among its Spanish workforce, according to union sources. 

Advertisement

The announcement follows a global initiative by H&M in November 2022 to reduce 1,500 jobs worldwide, with Spain having already experienced a reduction of 400 positions in 2021.

Negotiations with Spanish unions are slated to commence in September, with H&M indicating its commitment to collaboration. 

Advertisement

Union representatives expressed surprise at the layoffs, citing H&M's adherence to a pay raise agreement reached last year, which followed worker protests and strikes.

As the world's second-largest listed clothing retailer after Inditex, H&M's strategic restructuring reflects ongoing challenges faced by the fashion industry amidst evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info11 minutes ago

  3. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. 15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement