×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

HSBC names Kerri Lim as head of ultra-high net worth segment in Asia

In an official statement released on Friday, the banking giant announced the recruitment of Kerri Lim as the head of UHNW for Asia, effective March 11.

Reported by: Business Desk
HSBC
HSBC | Image:HSBC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HSBC Holdings appointment: HSBC Holdings has announced strategic appointments aimed at bolstering its private banking services, particularly targeting the ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clientele across Asia. 

In an official statement released on Friday, the banking giant announced the recruitment of Kerri Lim as the head of UHNW for Asia, effective March 11.

Advertisement

Lim brings with her over two decades of invaluable experience in the financial and banking sectors, having previously held the position of head of business development for global family institutional wealth at UBS in Asia Pacific. 

She will operate from Singapore and report directly to Caroline Kitidis, the global head of the UHNW segment, and Lavanya Chari, the global head of investments and wealth solutions.

Advertisement

Furthermore, HSBC has appointed Pritash Mathur, a seasoned HSBC veteran, as the head of family office coverage for global India and Global South Asia (GSA), stationed in Singapore.

Mathur's extensive tenure with HSBC in Hong Kong and Singapore, including his instrumental role in establishing the private banking business in India, underscores his wealth of expertise. He will report to Kerri Lim.

Advertisement

The recent appointments underscore HSBC's commitment to fortifying its presence in the UHNW segment across Asia. Last year, the bank welcomed Edith Wong, formerly of Credit Suisse, as the head of the UHNW segment for North Asia, and Sam Wong, who previously served at Bank of Montreal, as the UHNW segment development manager for Asia. Both Wong and Wong will report to Kerri Lim.

Caroline Kitidis, the global head of UHNW segment, stressed the importance of catering to the distinct needs of ultra-high net worth clients, stressing the importance of expertise and understanding in nurturing enduring client relationships. 

Advertisement

The expansion of the Asia team reflects HSBC's commitment to meeting the diverse and complex demands of this discerning market segment.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 71st Miss World: India Pins Hopes On Sini Shetty's Win To Script History

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  2. Hours Before Wedding, Gym Trainer Stabbed 15 Times, Dies; Father Held

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. WhatsApp to roll out Unicode 15.1 emojis for Android users

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Amandeep Sohi's Last Post From Hospital Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Government policy concerns spur volatility in CGD sector stocks: Report

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo