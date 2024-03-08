Advertisement

HSBC Holdings appointment: HSBC Holdings has announced strategic appointments aimed at bolstering its private banking services, particularly targeting the ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clientele across Asia.

In an official statement released on Friday, the banking giant announced the recruitment of Kerri Lim as the head of UHNW for Asia, effective March 11.

Lim brings with her over two decades of invaluable experience in the financial and banking sectors, having previously held the position of head of business development for global family institutional wealth at UBS in Asia Pacific.

She will operate from Singapore and report directly to Caroline Kitidis, the global head of the UHNW segment, and Lavanya Chari, the global head of investments and wealth solutions.

Furthermore, HSBC has appointed Pritash Mathur, a seasoned HSBC veteran, as the head of family office coverage for global India and Global South Asia (GSA), stationed in Singapore.

Mathur's extensive tenure with HSBC in Hong Kong and Singapore, including his instrumental role in establishing the private banking business in India, underscores his wealth of expertise. He will report to Kerri Lim.

The recent appointments underscore HSBC's commitment to fortifying its presence in the UHNW segment across Asia. Last year, the bank welcomed Edith Wong, formerly of Credit Suisse, as the head of the UHNW segment for North Asia, and Sam Wong, who previously served at Bank of Montreal, as the UHNW segment development manager for Asia. Both Wong and Wong will report to Kerri Lim.

Caroline Kitidis, the global head of UHNW segment, stressed the importance of catering to the distinct needs of ultra-high net worth clients, stressing the importance of expertise and understanding in nurturing enduring client relationships.

The expansion of the Asia team reflects HSBC's commitment to meeting the diverse and complex demands of this discerning market segment.

(With Reuters Inputs)