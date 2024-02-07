Advertisement

Demand Uncertainty: Garden-tool-maker Husqvarna warned of continued uncertainty in demand for its garden equipment this year after posting a wider fourth-quarter operating loss on an expected 17 per cent decrease in sales.

However, its shares rose 8 per cent in early Friday trade as some analysts said the loss was not as bad as feared.

Husqvarna benefited from the home improvements trend during the pandemic, but saw demand softening last year, as high inflation took a toll on consumer spending.

"The fourth quarter was characterised by a continuous challenging market situation with lower demand," CEO of Husqvarna, Pavel Hajman, said in an earnings statement.

The Sweden-based manufacturer's operating loss adjusted for items affecting comparability, mainly restructuring costs, widened to 168 million Swedish crowns in the fourth quarter, from a loss of 13 million crowns a year earlier.

Its quarterly sales of 8.61 billion crowns were in line with analysts' forecast, according to LSEG data, down 17 per cent year on year.

The fourth quarter is seasonally a weak period for Husqvarna, when there is little gardening work in its main markets of Europe and North America.

In October 2022, Husqvarna said it would do away with 1,000 jobs as part of its restructuring programme, including shifting investment to robotic mowers, batteries, watering solutions and professional products and away from its low-margin petrol-powered consumer products.

(With Reuters Inputs)