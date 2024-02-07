Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

IBM forecasts strong annual revenue growth amid increased AI adoption

IBM projects mid-single-digit revenue growth for 2024, around 4%-6%, exceeding Wall Street expectations of about 3%.

Business Desk
IBM
IBM | Image:IBM
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IBM in focus: IBM anticipates annual revenue growth surpassing market estimates, driven by increased demand for its IT software and consulting services as businesses embrace artificial intelligence (AI). 

The company's shares surged over 8 per cent in extended trading following the announcement.

While IBM plans employee layoffs in 2024, it aims to hire for more AI-centric roles, maintaining a largely unchanged overall headcount by the end of the year. 

The move aligns with CEO Arvind Krishna's strategic shift, focusing on software and consulting, with a renewed emphasis on AI integration across industries.

Under Krishna's leadership, IBM's generative AI business, encompassing actual sales and bookings, experienced a major sequential doubling in the fourth quarter. 

Approximately one-third of this growth came from software, with the remainder attributed to consulting. 

IBM secured AI-related deals with new customers, including Germany's SAP SE.

The company's consulting strength in AI, coupled with its expanding AI software solutions, positions IBM favorably against competitors, noted May De, an analyst at Global X ETFs.

IBM projects mid-single-digit revenue growth for 2024, around 4 per cent-6 per cent, exceeding Wall Street expectations of about 3 per cent, according to LSEG data.

CEO Krishna expects technology budgets to remain consistent with 2023 levels going into 2024, acknowledging the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the economic environment. Despite the challenging conditions, IBM reported fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit above estimates, with its software segment showing a 3 per cent increase.

The infrastructure segment, housing the mainframe business, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.6 billion, surpassing Visible Alpha estimates of $4.29 billion. 

Enhancements such as embedded AI on chips contributed to this success, according to CFO James Kavanaugh. 

Exchange rates are anticipated to impact 2024 revenue negatively by 100 basis points.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

