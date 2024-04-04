Advertisement

IBM Consulting and Microsoft have collaborated for the opening of an experience zone in Bengaluru.



Marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration, IBM said the Experience Zone provides a dedicated space for clients globally to explore how generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies can accelerate their business transformation journeys.



Amit Sharma, Managing Partner - Global Delivery, IBM Consulting said they are excited to present clients with the opportunity to leverage the joint capabilities of IBM Consulting and Microsoft under a single roof and help them unlock the full potential of AI and hybrid cloud across the enterprise.



The Experience Zone highlights industry solutions for the government, retail and energy sectors. The technology stations offer business solutions for cloud modernisation, data, analytics and advanced AI, customer relationship management, employee experience, finance and operations, IoT and edge, and emerging technology including augmented reality and virtual reality.



An IBM Institute for Business Value study suggested that nearly two-thirds of top executives surveyed believe that generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be important in their sustainability efforts.

The company in November last year set up an innovation lab in Bangalore in collaboration with Amazon Web Services to help accelerate innovation across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare.



