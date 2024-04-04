×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

IBM partners with Microsoft for launching experience zone in Bengaluru

The Experience Zone provides a dedicated space for global clients to leverage generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies

Reported by: Business Desk
IBM Microsoft experience zone
IBM Microsoft experience zone | Image:IBM
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IBM Consulting and Microsoft have collaborated for the opening of an experience zone in Bengaluru.

Marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration, IBM said the Experience Zone provides a dedicated space for clients globally to explore how generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies can accelerate their business transformation journeys.

Amit Sharma, Managing Partner - Global Delivery, IBM Consulting said they are excited to present clients with the opportunity to leverage the joint capabilities of IBM Consulting and Microsoft under a single roof and help them unlock the full potential of AI and hybrid cloud across the enterprise.

The Experience Zone highlights industry solutions for the government, retail and energy sectors. The technology stations offer business solutions for cloud modernisation, data, analytics and advanced AI, customer relationship management, employee experience, finance and operations, IoT and edge, and emerging technology including augmented reality and virtual reality.

An IBM Institute for Business Value study suggested that nearly two-thirds of top executives surveyed believe that generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be important in their sustainability efforts.

The company in November last year set up an innovation lab in Bangalore in collaboration with Amazon Web Services to help accelerate innovation across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare.

(With PTI Inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

2 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

5 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

8 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

13 minutes ago
vistara

Vistara Cancels Flights

17 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

24 minutes ago
congress

Congress' Candidates List

26 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

30 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

31 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

34 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

34 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

37 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

40 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

43 minutes ago
Manchester United

Chelsea vs Man United

44 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Celebs At Dukaan Premiere

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo