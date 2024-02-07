Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:48 IST

IMF affirms Japan's dedication to flexible exchange rate

Srinivasan stressed upon the alignment of views between the IMF and Japanese officials on exchange rate policies.

Business Desk
IMF
IMF | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
International Monetary Fund on Japan: Japanese officials have affirmed their dedication to maintaining a flexible exchange rate, which serves as a stabilising mechanism and aligns with the monetary policy objectives of the Bank of Japan, according to a senior representative from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Asia and Pacific Department, underscored the constructive dialogues held with Japanese authorities regarding exchange rate matters. 

He stressed the alignment of views between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Japanese officials on exchange rate policies.

Srinivasan stated, “Japanese authorities remain committed to a flexible exchange rate framework, which functions as a cushion against economic shocks and reinforces the goal of maintaining price stability.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:48 IST

