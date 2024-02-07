Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:48 IST
IMF affirms Japan's dedication to flexible exchange rate
Srinivasan stressed upon the alignment of views between the IMF and Japanese officials on exchange rate policies.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
International Monetary Fund on Japan: Japanese officials have affirmed their dedication to maintaining a flexible exchange rate, which serves as a stabilising mechanism and aligns with the monetary policy objectives of the Bank of Japan, according to a senior representative from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.
Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Asia and Pacific Department, underscored the constructive dialogues held with Japanese authorities regarding exchange rate matters.
Advertisement
He stressed the alignment of views between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Japanese officials on exchange rate policies.
Srinivasan stated, “Japanese authorities remain committed to a flexible exchange rate framework, which functions as a cushion against economic shocks and reinforces the goal of maintaining price stability.”
Advertisement
(With Reuters Inputs)
Advertisement
Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.