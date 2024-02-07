Advertisement

International Monetary Fund on Japan: Japanese officials have affirmed their dedication to maintaining a flexible exchange rate, which serves as a stabilising mechanism and aligns with the monetary policy objectives of the Bank of Japan, according to a senior representative from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Asia and Pacific Department, underscored the constructive dialogues held with Japanese authorities regarding exchange rate matters.

He stressed the alignment of views between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Japanese officials on exchange rate policies.

Srinivasan stated, “Japanese authorities remain committed to a flexible exchange rate framework, which functions as a cushion against economic shocks and reinforces the goal of maintaining price stability.”

(With Reuters Inputs)