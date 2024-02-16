Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

IMF maintains Japan's 2023 growth forecast amid weak GDP figures

The development has also sparked uncertainties regarding the timing of the central bank's potential departure from its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy.

Business Desk
IMF
IMF | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
IMF on Japan: Despite the recent release of lacklustre gross domestic product (GDP) data for October-December, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that its 2023 economic growth projection for Japan remains steady at 1.9 per cent.

Ranil Salgado, the IMF's mission chief for Japan, stressed that while the country experienced sluggish domestic consumption and investment in the latter half of 2023, the overall growth for the year remains robust, primarily driven by the strong performance of net exports.

The latest data revealed that Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession towards the end of the previous year, relinquishing its status as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. 

The development has also sparked uncertainties regarding the timing of the central bank's potential departure from its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

