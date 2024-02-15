Advertisement

AI at work: About 59 per cent of large corporations (with over 1,000 employees) surveyed in India are actively deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business functions, as per a new research commissioned by IBM.

According to the The ‘IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023’, 74 per cent of early adopters for AI have accelerated investments in segments such as R&D and workforce reskilling.

Among the persisting challenges for adopting AI, hiring employees is a leading challenge at 30 per cent followed by lack of tools and platforms for developing AI models.

Other challenges include complexity in AI projects or difficulty in integrating and scaling, ethical concerns and too much data complexity.

Addressing these inhibitors would be a priority for 2024, with a framework for robust AI governance and relevant skills to work with the emerging technology.



Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia said, “The increase in AI adoption and investments by Indian enterprises is a good indicator that they are already experiencing the benefits from AI. However, there is still a significant opportunity to accelerate as many businesses are hesitant to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI at scale.”

Data and AI governance tools are going to be critical for building AI models responsibly, he said, adding that without the use of governance tools, AI can expose companies to data privacy issues, legal complications, and ethical dilemmas.

Around 6 in 10 IT professionals said their company is actively implementing generative AI, with another 34 per cent of them exploring it.



Notably, the companies using AI to address labour or skills shortage are tapping it for automation, customer self-service answers and human resources.

While 46 per cent of the employees are currently training or reskilling employees to work together with new automation and AI tools, 51 per cent of them said that employees at their organisation look forward to work with new AI and automation tools.



The findings are part of a global survey conducted among 8,584 IT Professionals in India, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, UAE, UK, US and LATAM (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru).