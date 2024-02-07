Advertisement

The Indonesian rupiah marked a near three-month low on Thursday, standing out in an otherwise subdued market. Concurrently, China's efforts to inject liquidity and support struggling share prices played a role in mitigating losses for equities in the region that remained range-bound.

The Indonesian rupiah saw a 0.6 per cent decline, reaching its lowest level since November 3. Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso saw minimal fluctuations. The erosion of investor confidence in the rupiah is attributed to apprehensions related to the upcoming presidential election on February 14. In response, Indonesia's central bank reportedly intervened in the foreign exchange market to maintain a balance between supply and demand.

Against a basket of key currencies, the US dollar held steady near a six-week high. Market participants are eagerly anticipating the release of fourth-quarter US gross domestic product figures later in the day and the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday to gain insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance ahead of its next week's meeting.

Bank of Singapore analysts noted, "We expect the USD to remain supported but near-term USD outlook is more balanced following a recent rebound," suggesting that the dollar's recent gains are viewed as a recalibration rather than the initiation of a new bullish trend.

In the broader Asian context, the MSCI's index of emerging market equities, covering 24 countries, rose by 0.6 per cent to a one-week high. While Taipei and Kuala Lumpur's stocks advanced by 0.6 per cent each, Manila and Singapore experienced slight dips of more than 0.3 per cent. Notably, Shanghai equities surged by 2.06 per cent, marking their most significant intraday gain since August last year, after the People's Bank of China opted to cut bank reserves by the most in two years.

Political tensions in Thailand escalated as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin asserted on Wednesday that the economy is in crisis, a sentiment disputed by the central bank governor. The governor indicated to Reuters that quick stimulus measures from the government would not address the structural issues affecting Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

(With Reuters inputs)

