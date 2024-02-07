Advertisement

China’s industrial profits: Profits at China's industrial firms experienced a 2.3 per cent decline, marking the second consecutive yearly decrease, in 2023. This downturn was attributed to subdued demand both domestically and internationally, adding strain to economic growth amidst a substantial property market downturn and deflationary concerns.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Saturday, the profit decline followed a 4.4 per cent drop in the first 11 months compared to the same period in the previous year.

Economist Nie Wen from Hwabao Trust in Shanghai identified last year's profit decline as primarily stemming from significantly lower factory-gate prices, driven by overcapacity in certain industries.

Nie anticipates that industrial profits will likely rebound by 5 per cent to 6 per cent this year. Factors contributing to this expected improvement include a modest uptick in demand and historically low inventories in China, Europe, the United States, and Japan, which are expected to lead to a recovery in industrial prices.

While signs of improvement emerged at the end of the year, with December alone witnessing a 16.8 per cent increase in industrial profits compared to the previous year, the overall trend has been challenging. Profits had fallen by 4 per cent in 2022 due to stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Notably, specific sectors showed positive outcomes in 2023. Profits in railway, ship, and aerospace transport equipment rose by 22.0 per cent, supported by increased shipbuilding orders. Additionally, the automobile industry experienced a 5.9 per cent profit increase due to record-high automobile production.

Despite China's economy expanding by 5.2 per cent in 2023, the post-pandemic recovery has been uncertain. Challenges such as a prolonged housing downturn, rising deflationary risks, and slowing global growth continue to cast shadows over the economic outlook for the current year.

To support the fragile economy and address declining stock markets, China's central bank announced a significant 50-basis point cut to bank reserves on Wednesday, the largest in two years. Analysts suggest that additional stimulus measures may be necessary in the coming months to establish a more stable economic foundation.

Nie expects China's GDP target for the current year to likely remain at 5%, and he anticipates the implementation of existing policies with expectations for the issuance of another 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in special treasury bonds.

It is worth noting that industrial profit figures encompass firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) from their primary operations.

(With Reuters inputs)