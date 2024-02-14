Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Instacart plans 250 job cuts amid slower ad business, despite upbeat Q1 forecast

As of June 30, Instacart employed 3,486 individuals, as disclosed in regulatory filings.

Business Desk
Instacart
Instacart | Image:Instacart
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Instacart job cut plans: Retail company Instacart announced on Tuesday a positive forecast for its first-quarter gross transaction value (GTV) and core profit, surpassing estimates due to increased grocery orders. 

However, the company revealed plans to reduce its workforce by 250 jobs, constituting 7 per cent of its employees, to concentrate on "promising" initiatives.

Advertisement

Following Instacart's lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue attributed to a slowdown in its advertising business, shares of the company dipped approximately 5 per cent after the closing bell.

As of June 30, Instacart employed 3,486 individuals, as disclosed in regulatory filings.

Advertisement

CEO Fidji Simo acknowledged some weaknesses among advertisers but noted that they were not widespread during a post-earnings call.

The company observed a 7 per cent increase in ad and other revenues in the fourth quarter, a significant deceleration compared to the 19 per cent growth witnessed in the previous quarter. 

Advertisement

This slowdown in the advertising segment raised concerns, particularly as it historically constituted a rapidly growing and high-margin business for Instacart.

Total revenue climbed by 6 per cent to $803 million, falling short of analysts' expectations by a marginal amount.

Advertisement

Transaction revenue growth slowed to 6 per cent sequentially, with Instacart offering more incentives and promotions, especially during the holiday season, to attract customers amidst fierce competition from competitors like DoorDash, UberEats, Amazon.com, and Walmart.

Despite challenges, total orders increased by 5 per cent to 70.1 million in the reported quarter, reflecting growth among Instacart's newer customer base.

Advertisement

For the current quarter, Instacart anticipates gross transaction value (GTV) to range between $8 billion and $8.2 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall between $150 million and $160 million, slightly above analysts' forecasts.

Additionally, the company announced authorisation for an additional $500 million share repurchase program and expressed confidence in generating positive operating cash flow throughout the year.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

8 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

10 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

10 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

10 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

10 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

15 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

19 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

19 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Tax

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Resume Stir On Day 2

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. West Bengal Governor's Convoy Hit by Car, Raj Bhavan suspects 'sabotage'

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Airbnb expects strong Q1 revenue above analyst expectations

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement