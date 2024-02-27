Advertisement

Invest in Britain: Financial Services Minister Bim Afolami urged Britain's insurers to seize the opportunity and deploy their newly liberated capital into ventures that fuel growth and infrastructure development.

In the wake of Brexit, the UK has relaxed capital regulations for insurers, presenting a crucial post-Brexit advantage for the financial industry. Afolami stressed upon the importance of channelling substantial funds into investments for expansion, aiming to invigorate the economy.

Advertisement

Addressing the Association of British Insurers' conference, Afolami acknowledged the insurance sector's cautious stance on risk.

Nonetheless, he underscored the transformative potential of the regulatory reforms, stressing that investing in the UK represents the most secure option available.

Advertisement

He urged insurers to embrace this momentous opportunity and move forward in partnership to capitalise on the country's prospects for growth.

(With Reuters Inputs)