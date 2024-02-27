Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Investing in Britain is safest option, minister tell insurers

Addressing the Association of British Insurers' conference, Afolami acknowledged the insurance sector's cautious stance on risk.

Business Desk
Insurance
Insurance | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Invest in Britain: Financial Services Minister Bim Afolami urged Britain's insurers to seize the opportunity and deploy their newly liberated capital into ventures that fuel growth and infrastructure development. 

In the wake of Brexit, the UK has relaxed capital regulations for insurers, presenting a crucial post-Brexit advantage for the financial industry. Afolami stressed upon the importance of channelling substantial funds into investments for expansion, aiming to invigorate the economy.

Advertisement

Addressing the Association of British Insurers' conference, Afolami acknowledged the insurance sector's cautious stance on risk. 

Nonetheless, he underscored the transformative potential of the regulatory reforms, stressing that investing in the UK represents the most secure option available. 

Advertisement

He urged insurers to embrace this momentous opportunity and move forward in partnership to capitalise on the country's prospects for growth.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

2 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

18 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BMW Motorrad Safari's South Africa edition to kickstart in March

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Balanced diet embraced, spending on conveyance, durable rise

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  3. Before Article 370, THESE Indian Films Were Banned In Gulf Countries

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  4. Swedish property giants hit by billions in write-downs

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. AAP Announces Lok Sabha Candidates For Delhi, Haryana

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo