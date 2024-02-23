Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Investor concerns drive global equity fund outflows amid inflation fears

The unexpected inflation data tempered expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut, prompting profit-taking in equity funds.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Global equity funds witnessed outflows amid growing concerns over inflation, according to data from LSEG. Investors scaled back their holdings in global equity funds by a net $2.64 billion during the seven days leading up to February 21, following net purchases totalling $10.32 billion in the previous week.

The unexpected inflation data tempered expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut, prompting profit-taking in equity funds. Both US and European equity funds saw significant outflows, totalling $4.86 billion and $271 million, respectively. However, Asian funds bucked the trend, attracting approximately $2.02 billion in inflows.

Advertisement

Despite the concerns, the MSCI World Stock Index reached a record high of 761.3 on Thursday, boosted by Nvidia's prediction of a substantial increase in first-quarter revenue, which ignited a rally in AI-related chip stocks worldwide.

Within sector funds, financials, healthcare, and metals and mining sectors experienced net selling, with outflows totalling $594 million, $574 million, and $420 million, respectively.

Advertisement

Conversely, global bond funds continued to attract investors, recording net inflows of $9.72 billion, marking the ninth consecutive week of net buying. Global high-yield bond funds saw the largest inflow in three weeks, receiving $1.09 billion, while government bond funds and loan participation funds also saw inflows of $719 million and $225 million, respectively.

On the other hand, money market funds faced net outflows of $9.69 billion for the second consecutive week.

Advertisement

In commodities, precious metal funds saw their eighth consecutive week of outflows, totalling $767 million, while energy funds experienced net buying of $42 million.

Emerging market funds saw mixed trends, with equity funds attracting $269 million in inflows for the third consecutive week, while bond funds recorded $1.1 billion in outflows for the second successive week, based on data covering 29,685 funds.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

21 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo