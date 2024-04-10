Advertisement

Jack Ma memo: Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has broken his silence with a lengthy memo to employees, offering his backing for the e-commerce giant's restructuring efforts. The move, a departure from Ma's recent low profile, aims to boost morale within the company.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares surged by 5 per cent following the release of the memo.

Ma's communication, shared within an internal company forum, marks a year since Alibaba announced a significant restructuring, dividing the company into six units – the most substantial shake-up in its 25-year history.

Since then, Alibaba has undergone a tumultuous period, including the appointment of a new CEO, the announcement and subsequent cancellation of listings for its cloud and logistics units, and a loss of ground in the e-commerce sector to competitors like PDD Holdings and Douyin.

In the memo, spanning roughly a page, Ma commended the leadership of CEO Eddie Wu and Chairman Joe Tsai, highlighting the benefits of the division into six divisions, which, according to him, streamlined decision-making processes and enhanced agility and customer focus.

Acknowledging past mistakes, Ma stressed the importance of admitting and rectifying errors promptly while advocating for reforms to ensure future success.

"This year, amid the many doubts and pressures on the company internally and externally, I saw the birth of a strong and brave Alibaba team," Ma remarked in the memo, as reported by Reuters.

This memo marks Ma's most extended communication on Alibaba's intranet in five years.

Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies, interpreted the memo as an attempt to restore internal and external confidence in Alibaba's leadership amidst rising skepticism in 2024.

Over the past 12 months, Alibaba's shares have declined by 27 per cent, resulting in a market capitalisation of approximately $178 billion. Rival PDD, which briefly surpassed Alibaba in market value last December, trails closely behind with $160 billion.

Ma, renowned as China's leading tech entrepreneur, retreated from the public eye after publicly criticizing Chinese regulators in October 2020, which led to the derailment of a significant listing by fintech company Ant Group, another venture founded by Ma. Subsequently, Chinese tech companies faced regulatory crackdowns, including Alibaba, which received a hefty fine of $2.8 billion.

Ma, known for spending considerable time abroad, particularly in Japan, where he serves as a visiting professor at Tokyo College, operated by the University of Tokyo.

(With Reuters inputs.)