Japan’s current account surplus: Japan has achieved its highest current account surplus for the second consecutive month in November, signalling positive economic trends.

The trade deficit narrowed, and the service balance turned surplus, driven by increased inbound tourism following the lifting of pandemic controls last year.

Image Credits: Pexels

According to data from the Ministry of Finance released on Friday, Japan's current account surplus for November reached 1.93 trillion Yen ($13.31 billion), marking a record for that month.

The narrowing trade deficit, attributed to a decline in imports outpacing falling exports, contributed to this outcome.

Economists had anticipated a median forecast of a 2.39 trillion Yen surplus in a Reuters poll, slightly higher than the actual figure.

In October, Japan recorded a surplus of 2.58 trillion Yen, setting a record for that month.

Historically, a strong Yen, such as the one experienced in 2011 at 75 Yen to the dollar due to US quantitative monetary easing, led Japanese exporters to relocate production abroad.

While some companies reinvest money earned overseas into foreign operations, others engage in portfolio investment or directly invest in overseas enterprises.

The return from past investments has played a significant role in bolstering Japan's trade account, once dominated by exports.

The primary income balance, reflecting returns from overseas investments, stood at a surplus of 2.89 trillion Yen in November, as highlighted by the current account data. This positive economic indicator provides relief to policymakers concerned about the potential decline in the balance of payments and its impact on purchasing power.

(With Reuters Inputs)