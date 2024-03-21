Advertisement

Japan Airlines on Thursday announced its decision to purchase 42 new planes from Airbus and Boeing, marking a shift for the long-time Boeing customer towards European plane maker Airbus.

The deal includes an order for 21 Airbus A350-900 and 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-body jets, along with 11 Airbus A321neo narrow-body jets. Additionally, an extra A350-900 will be acquired to replace one destroyed in a runway collision at Haneda airport earlier this year.

Advertisement

With delivery expected between financial years 2025 and 2033, the total catalogue price of the order stands at approximately $12.39 billion. JAL cited the global shortage of new planes as a key factor driving the decision to modernise its fleet with more efficient, new-generation aircraft.

Meanwhile, Korean Air, South Korea's largest carrier, announced its plans to order 33 Airbus A350s in a deal valued at $13.7 billion, marking its first purchase of that aircraft family. The move comes as Korean Air prepares for a merger with Asiana Airlines.

Advertisement

Both airlines stressed on the importance of fleet modernisation and reducing carbon emissions in their statements, with Korean Air highlighting the role of new aircraft in achieving sustainability goals.

Airbus, which made its first sale to JAL in 2013, underlined the fuel efficiency of the A350s, stating that they use 25 per cent less fuel than similar older generation planes.

Advertisement

The orders from JAL and Korean Air reflect the growing demand for higher-efficiency jets as international travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tightening market for long-haul aircraft has led to increased competition for planes and related contracts.

JAL also revised its group net profit forecast for the current fiscal year, expecting it to reach $596 million, up from the previous estimate. This surpassed the average profit forecast from analysts.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

