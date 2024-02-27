Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
Japan boosts inflows to US-listed Asian equities: Morgan Stanley
Japan's Nikkei index recently soared to an all-time high, surpassing levels last seen in 1989 during the country's "bubble economy" phase.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Morgan Stanley on Asian equities: In a recent note to its clients, Morgan Stanley highlighted a surge in optimism surrounding revitalised Japanese stocks, leading to major inflows into the US-listed Asian equities since the beginning of the year.
According to the note dated February 26, global institutional investors, spearheaded by US and European hedge funds, collectively purchased $20.4 billion worth of Asian equities traded in the US. The surge puts the quarter on track to achieve record-high net inflows.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the trend marks a departure from the past four years, which witnessed net outflows from Asian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) for the majority of quarters.
The bulk of the investments during the initial two months of this year were directed towards broader US-listed Japanese stocks, encompassing banks and automobile companies.
Advertisement
Japan's Nikkei index recently soared to an all-time high, surpassing levels last seen in 1989 during the country's "bubble economy" phase.
The surge in the Nikkei reflects the allure of Japanese equities to foreign investors seeking alternatives to volatile Chinese markets, owing to attractive valuations and corporate reforms.
Advertisement
Morgan Stanley identified MUFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financials, Nomura Holdings, Honda Motor, and Takeda Pharmaceutical as the top choices among Asian ADRs for purchases.
Conversely, Indian and Singaporean companies listed in the US saw notable selling pressure, while investment flows to China exhibited mixed trends.
Advertisement
Investors are optimistic about stable inflation and wage hikes, which are anticipated to drive further foreign investment into Japanese equities throughout the year.
Japan's core consumer prices index (CPI) for January posted a 2.0 per cent gain, albeit slower than December but surpassing expectations and aligning with the central bank's 2 per cent target.
Advertisement
Kei Okamura, Portfolio Manager focusing on Japanese equities at Neuberger Berman, remarked that the influx of foreign funds into Japanese equities is still in its nascent stages.
Okamura stressed that despite the current surge, valuations remain attractive, and foreign inflows have yet to reach the peaks observed in 2015.
Advertisement
(With Reuters Inputs)
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Disinformation NationInitiatives9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.