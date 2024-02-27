English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Japan boosts inflows to US-listed Asian equities: Morgan Stanley

Japan's Nikkei index recently soared to an all-time high, surpassing levels last seen in 1989 during the country's "bubble economy" phase.

Business Desk
Flag of Japan
Flag of Japan | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Morgan Stanley on Asian equities: In a recent note to its clients, Morgan Stanley highlighted a surge in optimism surrounding revitalised Japanese stocks, leading to major inflows into the US-listed Asian equities since the beginning of the year.

According to the note dated February 26, global institutional investors, spearheaded by US and European hedge funds, collectively purchased $20.4 billion worth of Asian equities traded in the US. The surge puts the quarter on track to achieve record-high net inflows.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the trend marks a departure from the past four years, which witnessed net outflows from Asian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) for the majority of quarters.

The bulk of the investments during the initial two months of this year were directed towards broader US-listed Japanese stocks, encompassing banks and automobile companies.

Advertisement

Japan's Nikkei index recently soared to an all-time high, surpassing levels last seen in 1989 during the country's "bubble economy" phase. 

The surge in the Nikkei reflects the allure of Japanese equities to foreign investors seeking alternatives to volatile Chinese markets, owing to attractive valuations and corporate reforms.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley identified MUFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financials, Nomura Holdings, Honda Motor, and Takeda Pharmaceutical as the top choices among Asian ADRs for purchases.

Conversely, Indian and Singaporean companies listed in the US saw notable selling pressure, while investment flows to China exhibited mixed trends.

Advertisement

Investors are optimistic about stable inflation and wage hikes, which are anticipated to drive further foreign investment into Japanese equities throughout the year. 

Japan's core consumer prices index (CPI) for January posted a 2.0 per cent gain, albeit slower than December but surpassing expectations and aligning with the central bank's 2 per cent target.

Advertisement

Kei Okamura, Portfolio Manager focusing on Japanese equities at Neuberger Berman, remarked that the influx of foreign funds into Japanese equities is still in its nascent stages. 

Okamura stressed that despite the current surge, valuations remain attractive, and foreign inflows have yet to reach the peaks observed in 2015.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tragic: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info7 minutes ago

  3. Netflix to no longer support Apple’s App Store’s in-app payments

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  4. Disinformation Nation

    Initiatives9 minutes ago

  5. Zuckerberg to attend Anant Ambani's wedding bash

    Web Stories10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo