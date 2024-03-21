×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Japan exports surge as demand strengthens in key markets

Despite this shift, the Bank of Japan is anticipated to maintain near-zero interest rates for the foreseeable future to bolster the fragile economic recovery.

Reported by: Business Desk
Japan exports surge
Japan exports surge | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan’s export: Japan's exports extended their growth streak for the third consecutive month in February, buoyed by improved demand from major markets including the US, China, and the European Union (EU). 

The development provides a glimmer of hope for policymakers aiming to revitalise economic growth following last year's sluggish performance.

Advertisement

According to data from the Ministry of Finance released on Thursday, exports in February increased by 7.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, surpassing economists' expectations of a 5.3 per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

The release of trade data comes shortly after the central bank's decision to shift towards normalising policy, marking a notable departure from years of unconventional easing measures. 

Advertisement

Despite this shift, the Bank of Japan is anticipated to maintain near-zero interest rates for the foreseeable future to bolster the fragile economic recovery.

Exports have been a focal point for policymakers concerned about Japan's economic resilience, particularly as the country narrowly avoided recession toward the end of last year.

Advertisement

In contrast, imports saw a modest year-on-year increase of 0.5 per cent in February, falling short of the median estimate of a 2.2 per cent rise.

The trade balance recorded a deficit of 379.4 billion yen ($2.52 billion), considerably less than the median estimate of 810.2 billion yen for a deficit.

Advertisement

A Reuters survey conducted earlier on Thursday revealed that confidence among large Japanese firms rebounded to a three-month high in March, while sentiment in the service sector reached a seven-month peak.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa Rebels

a few seconds ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

a few seconds ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill

Karnataka Temple Tax Bill

a few seconds ago
Teppotsavam Begin At Tirumala

Five-Day Annual Teppotsav

a minute ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka 'heartbroken'

a minute ago
Andy Murray

Murray beats Berrettini

4 minutes ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

8 minutes ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

11 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

11 minutes ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

14 minutes ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

16 minutes ago
Braga, Portugal

Braga's Charming Beauty

17 minutes ago
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams

Hair Dyeing With Icecream

21 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex open higher

23 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

24 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami

GT replace Shami

30 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo