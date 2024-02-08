Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Japan's business lobby calls for substantial pay raises for workers

The objective is to alleviate the impact of escalating living costs and decisively put an end to deflation in the country.

Business Desk
Japan
Japan's jobless rate, standing at 2.5% in November, is approaching levels last seen during the early 1990s. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Japan's major business lobby, Keidanren, is set to urge its member companies, including prominent blue-chip entities, to implement substantial pay raises for workers. The objective is to alleviate the impact of escalating living costs and decisively put an end to deflation in the country.

The call to action by Keidanren carries significant implications for the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy, particularly its negative interest rates. Analysts suggest that the normalisation of BOJ policy, including a potential phase-out of negative interest rates, hinges on the sustainability of both wage hikes and inflation. The outcome of the annual wage talks between major corporations and trade unions, set to conclude in mid-March, will play a pivotal role in determining the trajectory of these crucial factors.

Advertisement

There is speculation that the BOJ may consider abandoning its negative interest rate policy as early as this month, contingent upon signs of accelerated wage growth emerging from the spring wage talks. These talks are deemed essential for achieving the BOJ's 2% inflation target.

Keidanren's call for higher wages sets the tone for its annual spring wage negotiations with Rengo, Japan's largest labour unionists' group. During the talks later this month, Keidanren's chief, Masakazu Tokura, is expected to articulate the business lobby's commitment to achieving sustainable wage hikes.

Advertisement

The dynamics of these negotiations gain complexity with small firms, which employ a significant portion of the workforce, often entering labour talks after larger corporations conclude their negotiations in March. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, Keidanren's Tokura, and Rengo's head Tomoko Yoshino share a common goal of securing pay raises exceeding the previous year's 3.6%, the highest in three decades.

While large firms indicate intentions to implement substantial salary hikes, plans at smaller firms will only become apparent around mid-year. Despite operating on thin margins, many small firms are grappling with a labour shortage, compelling them to raise wages to attract talent, analysts observe.

Advertisement

Japan's jobless rate, standing at 2.5 per cent in November, is approaching levels last seen during the early 1990s. Additionally, the job availability ratio indicates a demand for labour, with nearly 1.3 jobs per job seeker. Despite substantial cash reserves of 343 trillion yen ($2.4 trillion) held by companies, the ratio of wages to profits remains relatively low, leaving room to enhance labour costs.

Keidanren's forthcoming report is expected to set the stage for a labour and management forum next week, initiating earnest discussions in the labour talks. Speeches by Tokura and Yoshino during this forum will underscore their determination to pursue higher wages, marking a crucial phase in Japan's economic landscape.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

42 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos17 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement