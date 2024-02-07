Advertisement

Japan's industrial output increased in December, buoyed by machinery production, although a safety scandal at Toyota's small-car unit posed concerns for future output, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) revealed a 1.8 per cent rise in industrial production in December compared to the previous month. This figure fell short of the median market forecast, which anticipated a 2.4 per cent increase following a 0.9 per cent contraction in November.

The notable surge in general-purpose and business-oriented machinery output, up by 9.3 per cent from the previous month, was a major contributor to the overall increase. Demand for conveyer belts and testing equipment drove this growth.

Additionally, production machinery saw a 4.3 per cent month-on-month increase in December, with semiconductor manufacturing equipment output rising by 6.2 per cent.

Exports to China, South Korea, and Taiwan also experienced upticks, according to a METI official.

December witnessed Japan's exports reaching record highs, with shipments to the United States achieving their strongest-ever levels and exports to China logging their first rise in over a year.

Manufacturers surveyed by the industry ministry forecast a 6.2 per cent decrease in seasonally adjusted output for January, followed by a 2.2 per cent increase in February. METI maintained its assessment of industrial production as “seesawing.”

Although a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day in Japan's Noto Peninsula had limited impact on manufacturers' production plans in January, a production halt at Daihatsu due to rigged collision-safety tests is expected to weigh on January's production forecast, the METI official noted.

Retail sales expanded by 2.1 per cent in December compared to the same period a year earlier, marking the 22nd consecutive month of increase.

However, December's retail sales fell short of the median market forecast, shrinking by 2.9 per cent compared to November's 1.1 per cent gain, according to the data.

(With Reuters Inputs)