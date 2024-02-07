Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Japan's December factory output rises amid machinery production surge

Demand for conveyer belts and testing equipment drove this growth.

Business Desk
Japan factory output
Japan factory output | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan's industrial output increased in December, buoyed by machinery production, although a safety scandal at Toyota's small-car unit posed concerns for future output, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) revealed a 1.8 per cent rise in industrial production in December compared to the previous month. This figure fell short of the median market forecast, which anticipated a 2.4 per cent increase following a 0.9 per cent contraction in November.

Advertisement

The notable surge in general-purpose and business-oriented machinery output, up by 9.3 per cent from the previous month, was a major contributor to the overall increase.  Demand for conveyer belts and testing equipment drove this growth.

Additionally, production machinery saw a 4.3 per cent month-on-month increase in December, with semiconductor manufacturing equipment output rising by 6.2 per cent. 

Advertisement

Exports to China, South Korea, and Taiwan also experienced upticks, according to a METI official.

December witnessed Japan's exports reaching record highs, with shipments to the United States achieving their strongest-ever levels and exports to China logging their first rise in over a year.

Advertisement

Manufacturers surveyed by the industry ministry forecast a 6.2 per cent decrease in seasonally adjusted output for January, followed by a 2.2 per cent increase in February. METI maintained its assessment of industrial production as “seesawing.”

Although a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day in Japan's Noto Peninsula had limited impact on manufacturers' production plans in January, a production halt at Daihatsu due to rigged collision-safety tests is expected to weigh on January's production forecast, the METI official noted.

Advertisement

Retail sales expanded by 2.1 per cent in December compared to the same period a year earlier, marking the 22nd consecutive month of increase. 

However, December's retail sales fell short of the median market forecast, shrinking by 2.9 per cent compared to November's 1.1 per cent gain, according to the data.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement