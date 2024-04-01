×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Japan's service sector confidence hits 33-year high

The positive outlook keeps market expectations alive for another interest rate hike by the end of the year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of Japan
Bank of Japan | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan's service sector: Optimism within Japan's service sector has reached a three-decade high in the first quarter, driven by flourishing tourism and increased profits from price adjustments, according to a central bank survey. 

The positive outlook keeps market expectations alive for another interest rate hike by the end of the year.

Advertisement

However, this buoyant mood contrasts with a slight decline in sentiment among major manufacturers, attributed in part to disruptions in auto production, highlighting the delicate nature of Japan's economic recovery.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will closely analyse the survey results in its upcoming meeting on April 25-26, where it will also present fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts. 

Advertisement

Market attention will focus on indications regarding the timing of potential BOJ rate increases following its recent exit from a massive stimulus program.

Analysts interpret the survey findings as leaving room for additional BOJ rate hikes, buoyed by positive business sentiment and robust capital expenditure plans. 

Advertisement

Tight labour market conditions are also expected to lead to broader wage hikes.

Despite this optimism, uncertainties persist, with both manufacturers and non-manufacturers anticipating worsening conditions in the next three months. 

Advertisement

Concerns about global economic uncertainty and rising labour costs are among the factors contributing to these apprehensions.

While larger firms remain relatively optimistic, smaller businesses are grappling with challenges such as labour shortages and rising costs, indicating the fragility of Japan's economy. 

Advertisement

Analysts caution that weak global demand and the yen's depreciation could impede growth in the near term.

Japan's economy narrowly avoided a technical recession in the final quarter of last year, supported by robust capital expenditure. 

Advertisement

However, analysts anticipate minimal growth in the first quarter of this year due to rising living costs and disruptions in auto production.

The trajectory of business sentiment and corporate spending will be crucial in determining Japan's economic resilience and the BOJ's future rate decisions. 

Advertisement

Despite the BOJ's recent policy shift, expectations for gradual rate hikes have kept pressure on the yen, which briefly reached a 34-year low against the dollar.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

a minute ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

3 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

5 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

8 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

9 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

12 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

15 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

16 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

18 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

23 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

24 minutes ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

26 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi EV

34 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo