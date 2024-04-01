Advertisement

Japan's service sector: Optimism within Japan's service sector has reached a three-decade high in the first quarter, driven by flourishing tourism and increased profits from price adjustments, according to a central bank survey.

The positive outlook keeps market expectations alive for another interest rate hike by the end of the year.

However, this buoyant mood contrasts with a slight decline in sentiment among major manufacturers, attributed in part to disruptions in auto production, highlighting the delicate nature of Japan's economic recovery.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will closely analyse the survey results in its upcoming meeting on April 25-26, where it will also present fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.

Market attention will focus on indications regarding the timing of potential BOJ rate increases following its recent exit from a massive stimulus program.

Analysts interpret the survey findings as leaving room for additional BOJ rate hikes, buoyed by positive business sentiment and robust capital expenditure plans.

Tight labour market conditions are also expected to lead to broader wage hikes.

Despite this optimism, uncertainties persist, with both manufacturers and non-manufacturers anticipating worsening conditions in the next three months.

Concerns about global economic uncertainty and rising labour costs are among the factors contributing to these apprehensions.

While larger firms remain relatively optimistic, smaller businesses are grappling with challenges such as labour shortages and rising costs, indicating the fragility of Japan's economy.

Analysts caution that weak global demand and the yen's depreciation could impede growth in the near term.

Japan's economy narrowly avoided a technical recession in the final quarter of last year, supported by robust capital expenditure.

However, analysts anticipate minimal growth in the first quarter of this year due to rising living costs and disruptions in auto production.

The trajectory of business sentiment and corporate spending will be crucial in determining Japan's economic resilience and the BOJ's future rate decisions.

Despite the BOJ's recent policy shift, expectations for gradual rate hikes have kept pressure on the yen, which briefly reached a 34-year low against the dollar.

(With Reuters Inputs)