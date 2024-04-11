×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Japanese bullet trains to power Texas high-speed rail project

This endorsement follows discussions between the leaders of both nations during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's recent state visit to Washington.

Reported by: Business Desk
Texas high-speed rail
Texas high-speed rail | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Texas high-speed rail: The governments of the United States and Japan have signalled their support for a plan to construct the first high-speed rail system in the US utilising Japanese bullet trains. This endorsement follows discussions between the leaders of both nations during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's recent state visit to Washington.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported President Joe Biden's efforts to rekindle interest in the project, which aims to connect the Texas cities of Dallas and Houston. It was anticipated that President Biden would raise the topic during Prime Minister Kishida's visit.

The Texas Central High-Speed Rail Project, led by Amtrak and Texas Central Partners, was highlighted in a White House fact sheet released after the bilateral talks. The document outlined "political understandings" affirmed during the visit, with the US Department of Transportation and Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism expressing support for Amtrak's leadership in adopting Shinkansen technologies for the project.

According to the fact sheet, successful completion of development efforts and other prerequisites would position the project for potential future funding and financing opportunities.

While proponents of the project, estimated to cost between $25 billion to $30 billion, anticipate that political backing could attract new public and private investment, significant challenges remain, both within Texas and in the US Congress.

The proposed 240-mile (380 km) rail link promises to drastically reduce travel times between Dallas and Houston to approximately 90 minutes, compared to the current three-and-a-half-hour journey by car.

Japanese state lenders, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), have extended loans to support the project's development. The plan involves procuring "shinkansen" bullet train technology from Central Japan Railway.

The advancement of the project would mark a significant achievement for the Biden administration, aligning with its emphasis on climate-friendly policies and investments in rail infrastructure. However, it faces opposition from local groups citing land and other concerns, and is likely to encounter criticism from some Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives who have previously objected to the use of public funds for rail projects.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

