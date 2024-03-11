Advertisement

Japanese stocks plunge: Japanese shares witnessed a major downturn on Monday, primarily driven by losses in chip-related stocks mirroring their US counterparts and a stronger yen, which dampened investor sentiment towards exporters.

The Nikkei index marked a notable 2.19 per cent decline to close at 38,820.49, registering its most substantial drop since October 4.

According to Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, the Nikkei's correction phase was influenced by the preceding fall in US chip stocks towards the end of the previous week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday after hitting record highs, particularly impacting high-performing chip stocks such as Nvidia.

The yen's appreciation against the dollar added to the market woes, with concerns persisting until the conclusion of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting last week. Speculation surrounding the potential adjustment of the BOJ's negative interest rates contributed to the yen's strengthening.

Chip-equipment manufacturers, including Tokyo Electron and Advantest, faced declines of 3.15 per cent and 4.78 per cent, respectively.

The broader Topix index plummeted by as much as 3 per cent during the day's trading session before concluding with a 2.2 per cent drop at 2,666.83.

Speculation arose about the absence of BOJ intervention in the market, particularly in response to the Topix's afternoon losses. This fuelled discussions about potential changes in the BOJ's ultra-loose policy.

The banking sector, typically resilient amidst rising yields, witnessed a 3.84 per cent decline in the banking index. Additionally, Toyota Motor emerged as the primary detractor for the Topix, experiencing a 3.1 per cent decline.

Market participants keenly awaited announcements regarding potential BOJ intervention, scheduled on Monday.

(With Reuters inputs)

