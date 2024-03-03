Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Japan’s lower house passes budget, critical for PM Kishida

The approved budget, totalling 112 trillion yen ($746 billion), encompasses relief provisions for the recent New Year's Day earthquake on the Noto peninsula.

Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan
Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Japan’s Budget 2024: Japan's lower house of parliament has successfully passed the government's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, marking a critical win for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida amidst declining public support, in a Saturday session.

The approved budget, totalling 112 trillion yen ($746 billion), encompasses relief provisions for the recent New Year's Day earthquake on the Noto peninsula. Its passage ensures enactment by the start of the fiscal year on April 1, regardless of outcomes in the less influential upper house.

Advertisement

This milestone occurs against the backdrop of Prime Minister Kishida's unprecedented appearance before a parliamentary ethics committee earlier in the week, aiming to address a funding scandal that has contributed to his waning popularity.

Recent polling by public broadcaster NHK indicates that Kishida's approval rating has plummeted to 25 per cent, while support for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) hovers around 30 per cent, marking the lowest levels since Kishida assumed office in 2021.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

16 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

16 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

16 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

16 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Japan’s lower house passes budget, critical for PM Kishida

    Business News27 minutes ago

  3. Akshay Kumar Performs Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Viral: Cute Little Bear Refusing To Let Go A Man Who Saved Him From Fire

    World31 minutes ago

  5. Chennai Metro to Increase Train Frequency on These Lines Today

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo