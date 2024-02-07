Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Japan’s Nikkei dips as market reflects concerns over possible BOJ policy shift

The broader Topix was down 0.28 per cent at 2,522.45.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nikkei falls: Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses on Thursday as investors increasingly bet on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) moving away from its stimulus measures in the coming months. 

The Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent to 36,070.78 by 0144 GMT, marking its third consecutive session of decline. The broader Topix was down 0.28 per cent at 2,522.45.

Market sentiment was negatively impacted by the growing expectations of a BOJ policy shift. Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, commented, "Prospects of a BOJ policy tweak weighed on sentiment. 

The recent Nikkei rally was underpinned by expectations that the BOJ would maintain its ultra-loose policy, but that support has now been eliminated."

Despite the decline, Yasuda believes that the index will find support from investors who were unable to participate in the sharp rally earlier in the month. 

The Nikkei had surged nearly 8 per cent in the current month, reaching fresh 34-year highs multiple times, driven by the existing BOJ policy, strong performance on Wall Street, and a weaker yen.

Following the BOJ's two-day policy meeting, Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the increasing prospects of achieving the central bank's inflation target, suggesting a potential end to negative interest rates. 

Individual stocks felt the impact, with electric motor maker Nidec falling 5 per cent, becoming the worst performer on the Nikkei, after revising its full-year operating profit forecast downward by nearly a fifth.

The services sector, dragged down by a 4.86 per cent drop in staffing agency Recruit Holdings, was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, declining by 1.59 per cent. On the other hand, the brokerage sector rose 1.83 per cent, with Daiwa Securities Group leading with a 2.6 per cent increase.

In the midst of the market fluctuations, chip-related company Lasertec experienced a more than 3 per cent jump, following the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index reaching a record high overnight.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

