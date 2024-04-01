×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Japan’s Nikkei hits two-week low as fiscal year starts

The Nikkei dropped by 1.4 per cent to 39,803.09, marking its lowest close since March 18, following an initial 0.7 per cent rise.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:AP Photo
Nikkei falls: Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a two-week low, slipping below the crucial 40,000 mark on Monday. The decline was attributed to investors selling stocks to secure profits on the inaugural day of the country's financial year.

The Nikkei dropped by 1.4 per cent to 39,803.09, marking its lowest close since March 18, following an initial 0.7 per cent rise. Similarly, the broader Topix was down by 1.71 per cent at 2,721.22.

Shoichi Arisawa, the general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities, noted, "Institutional investors typically sell stocks to book profits on the first day of the financial year."

Despite this decline, the Nikkei has witnessed a significant ascent in 2024, recording a 19 per cent increase. It had also reached record highs in March, following a steady rise of 54 per cent since early 2023.

Chip-related companies such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest experienced losses of 3.21 per cent and 4.96 per cent, respectively, while Toyota Motor slipped by 4.03 per cent.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) released a closely monitored survey indicating a surge in optimism within Japan's services sector, reaching a 33-year high in the first quarter. This was attributed to booming tourism and rising profits resulting from price hikes. Additionally, the survey revealed that major firms plan to increase their capital spending by 4.0 per cent in the financial year ending March 2025, following an expected 11.5 per cent rise in the previous fiscal year.

However, strategists downplayed the significance of the BOJ survey's impact on the market, as its outcomes were within their expectations. The currency market remained stable, providing minimal cues to local equities, according to Shigetoshi Kamada, the general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

Heavy machinery manufacturers experienced declines, with companies like Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries falling by 6.36 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. Brokerage firm Nomura Holdings also faced a decline of 5.41 per cent.

Contrary to the overall trend, watchmaker Citizen Watch saw a rise of 5.05 per cent, while calculator maker Casio Computer gained 4.94 per cent, emerging as the top performers on the Nikkei.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:48 IST

