Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Jet engine maker Safran’s operating income rises 31% in 2023

Safran's civil aftermarket revenues, a key metric closely monitored by industry observers, witnessed an increase of 33 per cent in dollar terms.

Business Desk
Safran
The LEAP engine powers all Boeing 737 MAX jets and approximately half of the Airbus A320neo jets. | Image:Safran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

French jet engine manufacturer Safran has reported a major increase in revenue and operating profit for the fiscal year 2023, with optimistic projections for further growth in the coming year. The company's recurring operating income surged 31 per cent to 3.166 billion euros and revenue rose 22 per cent to 23.199 billion euros.

Safran's civil aftermarket revenues, a key metric closely monitored by industry observers, witnessed an increase of 33 per cent in dollar terms, reflecting strong demand for engine services. The company's strategic partnership with GE Aerospace in co-producing the LEAP jet engine has contributed majorly  to its market position. The LEAP engine powers all Boeing 737 MAX jets and approximately half of the Airbus A320neo jets.

Advertisement

However, Safran CEO Olivier Andries cautioned about potential impacts on LEAP-1B engine deliveries due to recent restrictions imposed by the US aviation regulator on Boeing's growth plans following safety concerns. While Andries acknowledged the possibility of such disruptions, he emphasized that it was premature to quantify their effects.

Regarding production strategies, Andries ruled out any immediate shift from the Boeing version of the LEAP engine to the Airbus variant for the year 2024. He noted that Airbus has not requested such a change. However, he hinted at the possibility of reevaluating production capacities for both versions in 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Safran is engaged in discussions with the Italian government concerning Rome's decision to block a portion of its planned acquisition of Collins Aerospace's flight control systems business. The Italian Prime Minister's veto in November, citing national security concerns, halted Safran's proposed $1.8 billion purchase of Collins' Italian subsidiary Microtecnica. Andries stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving the issue, indicating ongoing efforts to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Safran's robust performance in 2023 underscores its resilience in navigating challenges within the aerospace industry while capitalizing on opportunities for growth, particularly in engine services. Despite regulatory hurdles and geopolitical considerations, the company remains focused on advancing its strategic objectives and maintaining its competitive edge in the market.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat Trains: New Routes, Stops, And More Details

    Travel11 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo