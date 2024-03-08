×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

JM Financial vows full cooperation with SEBI amid probe into debt securities issue

SEBI's interim order, issued on Thursday, barred JM Financial from accepting new mandates to act as a lead manager for public debt securities issues.

Reported by: Business Desk
JM Financial SEBI investigation
JM Financial SEBI investigation | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JM Financial SEBI investigation: JM Financial Ltd has committed to full cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as the regulatory body initiates an investigation into the public issue of debt securities, following allegations of flouting regulatory norms.

SEBI's interim order, issued on Thursday, barred JM Financial from accepting new mandates to act as a lead manager for public debt securities issues. However, the company retains the authority to continue its role as a lead manager for existing mandates for a period of 60 days.

Advertisement

In response to SEBI's directive, JM Financial assured its commitment to collaborating with the investigation, as stated in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The regulatory scrutiny follows recent actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which prohibited JM Financial Products Ltd from extending any form of financing against shares and debentures, including loans against initial public offerings (IPOs).

Advertisement

SEBI's investigation was prompted by a routine examination of non-convertible debentures (NCD) public issues conducted in 2023. The focus of the inquiry centered on the activities of JM Financial and its affiliated entities in a specific debt issue.

In its interim order, SEBI expressed dismay at how subscriptions were managed during the public debt securities issue, characterising it as "shocking." The regulator highlighted a systematic approach wherein transactions were orchestrated to ensure subscription and success.

Advertisement

SEBI observed that JM Financial and its related entities allegedly facilitated an assured exit for certain investors at a profit, thereby incentivising their participation in contravention of regulatory mandates. This scheme involved enticing individual investors, who may not have otherwise participated, by assuring them of a profit upon listing.

While SEBI scrutinised one instance, examination of investors' bank statements operated through Power of Attorney (PoA) by JM Group entities suggested a widespread practice across various public issues.

Advertisement

The recurring pattern of transactions indicated that such practices were not isolated incidents but rather systemic in nature, SEBI noted.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

17 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shoaib Bashir gets aggressive on Jaiswal, then Rohit & Gill take revenge

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Stokes is special, has turned England into an amazing team: Moeen Ali

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Divjot wins title, Arshvant takes place in USKG Malaysian Championships

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial vows full cooperation with SEBI

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo