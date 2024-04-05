×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Johnson & Johnson to acquire Shockwave Medical in $12.5 billion deal

Under the terms of the agreement, J&J will acquire Shockwave Medical at a rate of $335 per share in cash.

Reported by: Business Desk
Joaquin Duato
Joaquin Duato, CEO, Johnson & Johnson | Image:Johnson & Johnson
J&J’s new acquisition: Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced its acquisition of Shockwave Medical for approximately $12.5 billion, according to statements released by both companies on Friday. The move is set to boost J&J's medical device portfolio.

Shockwave Medical, headquartered in California, specialises in the development of medical devices designed to address heart disease. Notably, the company's flagship product employs shockwaves to break down calcified plaque within heart vessels, a method akin to the treatment of kidney stones.

Under the terms of the agreement, J&J will acquire Shockwave Medical at a rate of $335 per share in cash. This offer represents a premium of 4.7 per cent over Shockwave's closing price of $319.99 per share on Thursday. With a market capitalisation of approximately $12 billion, Shockwave has garnered significant attention in the medical technology sector.

In response to the news, Shockwave's shares experienced a 1 per cent increase during premarket trading, reflecting investor confidence in the acquisition and the potential synergies it may bring to both companies.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

