×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

JPMorgan CEO urges Fed caution on interest rate cuts, warns of economic risks

Dimon stressed the importance of maintaining the central bank's credibility in inflation management.

Reported by: Business Desk
JPMorgan CEO
JPMorgan CEO | Image:LinkedIn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JPMorgan CEO on rate cuts: During the Australian Financial Review business summit, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon advised the Federal Reserve to exercise patience before considering interest rate cuts, suggesting waiting until after June to make any decisions. 

Dimon stressed the importance of maintaining the central bank's credibility in inflation management.

Advertisement

Expressing optimism about the robustness of the US economy, Dimon cautioned against overly optimistic views, suggesting a 65 per cent likelihood of a recession and not ruling out the possibility of stagflation. 

He highlighted concerns about the potential risks associated with the notable surge in debt and equity markets since late 2023, which he attributed partly to lingering effects of pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Advertisement

Dimon also reiterated his scepticism about bitcoin, citing concerns about its association with illegal activities. 

Despite this, he defended individuals' rights to engage in transactions involving the cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Regarding artificial intelligence, Dimon shared insights into JPMorgan's extensive use of the technology, with thousands of employees working on various applications within the bank. 

He also mentioned using AI personally to summarise books he doesn't have time to read.

Advertisement

Commenting on the upcoming US presidential election, Dimon predicted a tumultuous campaign and expressed concerns about the potential impact of geopolitical tensions on global growth, including conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. 

He expressed hope for more thoughtful foreign policy rhetoric from presidential candidates, particularly regarding handling geopolitical challenges.

Advertisement

Dimon's remarks underscore the complex economic and geopolitical landscape facing the United States and the broader global economy, urging caution and thoughtful policymaking in the face of uncertainty.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo