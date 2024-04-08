×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

JPMorgan prioritises CEO transition as top board agenda for medium term

According to a statement released by the company, the board has identified the seamless transition of the CEO as its primary objective in the coming years.

Reported by: Business Desk
JPMorgan
JPMorgan | Image:JPMorgan
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
JPMorgan has underlined the importance of an orderly transition in its top leadership, signalling that this remains a key focus for the board over the medium term.

According to a proxy statement released by the company on Monday, the board has identified the seamless transition of the CEO as its primary objective in the coming years. Significant attention is being devoted to grooming members of the operating committee who are recognized by shareholders as potential candidates to assume the role of CEO.

The proxy statement notably highlighted JPMorgan's President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Pinto, as a pivotal executive who could step into the CEO role in the event of an unforeseen circumstance. Pinto had previously assumed this responsibility in 2020 when the incumbent CEO, Jamie Dimon, underwent emergency heart surgery.

The statement reiterated confidence in Pinto's capabilities, stating, "Should the need arise in the near-term, we view Mr. Pinto as a key executive who is immediately ready to fulfil the responsibilities of the CEO."

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

