L&G business licence plan: British insurer and asset manager Legal & General (L&G) has altered its approach in the Chinese market, opting to shelve plans for a business licence and reducing its onshore team, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter. This move reflects a broader trend of global financial firms recalibrating their strategies amidst market uncertainties.

Change in plans

L&G had been considering applying for a Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) licence to expand its asset management business in China. However, the company has decided to abandon this plan, resulting in a significant reduction in its local workforce. As per the report, the onshore team size has been slashed from around 10 employees to just two individuals.

Focus on existing business

Despite the downsizing, L&G remains committed to its existing operations in China. The two remaining team members will concentrate on managing offshore assets for Chinese institutional investors. China remained “an important and large market opportunity for asset management over the long term”, according to the report.

Global strategy and regional focus

Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Simoes, L&G is poised to unveil a new global strategy in June. While the firm acknowledges the challenges in the Chinese market, it remains focused on expanding its presence and business in Asia, leveraging hubs in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Industry trends

L&G's strategic shift mirrors broader trends in the financial sector, with several global firms revising their China business plans. Fidelity International and Morgan Stanley have also announced workforce reductions in response to market dynamics and geopolitical tensions.

China's market conditions

China's stock market has faced challenges, with mainland shares trailing global counterparts for three consecutive years. Economic slowdown, property sector woes, and geopolitical tensions have contributed to a subdued market environment, impacting investment sentiments and fund management activities.