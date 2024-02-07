English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Levi Strauss plans job cuts amid bleak 2024 forecast

The denim maker revealed plans to trim 10% to 15% of global corporate jobs as part of cost-cutting measures.

Business Desk
Levi Strauss
Levi Strauss | Image:Levi Strauss
  • 2 min read
Levi Strauss job cut plans: Levi Strauss & Co, in an announcement on Thursday, forecasted annual sales and profit below Wall Street expectations, signalling a cautious approach amid challenges in its wholesale business. 

The denim maker revealed plans to trim 10 per cent to 15 per cent of global corporate jobs as part of cost-cutting measures.

The company attributed the subdued forecast to its decision to discontinue the Denizen brand, reduce off-price sales, and contend with weaker foreign currency exchange rates, alongside finalising the liquidation of its Russia business. Levi also fell short of fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

A surplus inventory from the previous year and consumer sensitivity to inflation have dampened the company's wholesale channel, offsetting gains in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business.

Incoming CEO Michelle Gass highlighted improvements in Levi's US wholesale business and anticipated growth in the second half of 2024. 

However, given the unpredictable consumer demand, Levi remains cautious in its outlook.

The phasing out of the Denizen brand allows Levi to focus on expanding product categories, including lighter-weight denim and athletic wear, aiming for a more upscale positioning, according to Chief Financial and Growth Officer Harmit Singh.

Delays in transit times, due to ongoing disruptions to Red Sea shipping, have compelled Levi to shift some US shipments to the West Coast, bypassing the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Shares of Levi dipped by 1.7 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Sales in Levi's total wholesale business, constituting about 62 per cent of its net revenue in 2022, declined by 3 per cent on a constant-currency basis in the quarter ended November 26.

The layoffs, anticipated in the first half of 2024, along with DTC-focused initiatives, are expected to yield net cost savings of $100 million in 2024. 

Levi will incur a charge of $110 million to $120 million related to the job cuts in the current quarter.

The company, with approximately 20,000 global employees, including about 5,000 corporate staff, anticipates fiscal 2024 net revenue growth of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, compared to analysts' expectations for a 4.7 per cent increase to $6.49 billion. 

Levi's adjusted per-share profit forecast of $1.15 to $1.25 falls short of estimates of $1.33.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

