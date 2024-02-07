English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

LG Energy Solution forecasts slower growth in global EV market

The fourth-quarter profit witnessed a notable drop compared to the previous quarter due to subdued demand for electric vehicles in Europe.

Business Desk
LG Energy Solution
LG Energy Solution | Image:LG Energy Solution
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
LG Energy Solution forecast: South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution (LGES) on Friday projected a deceleration in the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) market for the upcoming year, signaling increased competition from Chinese counterparts and additional challenges ahead.

As a supplier to prominent automakers like Tesla, General Motors, and Volkswagen, LGES reported an operating profit of 338 billion won ($252 million) for the October-December period, marking an increase from 237 billion won recorded in the same period a year earlier.

While the profit aligns with the company's forecast, it surpassed the 298 billion won estimate compiled by LSEG SmartEstimate, which tends to prioritise analysts with consistently accurate predictions. 

However, the fourth-quarter profit witnessed a notable drop compared to the previous quarter due to subdued demand for electric vehicles in Europe.

LGES attributed the anticipated temporary slowdown in global EV battery demand growth to original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs') cautious inventory management practices and ongoing declines in metal prices.

The company highlighted various risk factors for the current year, including the evolving pace of EV transition plans by automakers, heightened competition in Europe, and political uncertainties such as the US presidential election.

LGES's market outlook for the year comes in the wake of Tesla's warning of a sharp deceleration in sales growth for its cars and Hyundai Motor Company's acknowledgment of waning EV market sentiment.

LGES projected a mid-20 percent range growth for the global EV market this year, influenced by factors such as anticipated low to mid 30 percent range growth in the North American market.

The company aims for mid-single percentage revenue growth this year, with capital expenditure expected to remain similar to the previous year's figure of 10.9 trillion won.

LGES also noted that the estimated battery production capacity eligible for US Inflation Reduction Act tax credits would be around 45-50 gigawatt-hour (GWh) this year, more than double the previous year's capacity.

Despite a 6.3 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue for the quarter, LGES's shares surged by 4.9 per cent in morning trading following the quarterly results, outperforming the benchmark KOSPI, which rose by 0.9 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

