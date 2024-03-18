Advertisement

LinkedIn gaming: LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, is considering incorporating gaming elements into its interface, a move aimed at enhancing user engagement and fostering connections in new and interactive ways.

A spokesperson for LinkedIn confirmed to PYMNTS that the company is exploring the addition of puzzle-based games within its platform. The objective behind this initiative is to infuse a sense of fun, deepen relationships among users, and potentially spark conversations within the LinkedIn community. While details about specific game offerings are yet to be revealed, the report hinted at exciting developments in the pipeline.

Drawing inspiration from the viral success of puzzle games like Wordle, LinkedIn aims to leverage the popularity of such games to enrich its platform experience.

According to a TechCrunch report, app researchers have uncovered code suggesting LinkedIn's active exploration of gaming features. One concept under consideration involves organising player scores based on workplace affiliations, potentially fostering healthy competition among businesses.

Owned by tech giant Microsoft, LinkedIn's potential entry into the gaming arena aligns with its parent company's extensive involvement in the gaming industry. With subsidiaries like Xbox and recent acquisitions such as Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has emerged as a formidable player in the gaming space. In the last quarter alone, Microsoft's gaming business raked in a staggering $7.1 billion in revenues, surpassing earnings from its flagship Windows operating system—a significant milestone for the company.

While LinkedIn declined to disclose the extent of Microsoft's involvement in its gaming endeavors, industry observers speculate that the collaboration could unlock significant growth opportunities. LinkedIn's vast user base, which surpassed 1 billion users last year, presents an enticing prospect for Microsoft to expand its gaming portfolio and diversify revenue streams.

The potential introduction of gaming features comes amidst LinkedIn's ongoing efforts to enhance its platform offerings. Last year, the company reported a revenue of $1.7 billion, driven in part by a 25 per cent increase in premium subscribers. Integration of AI-driven tools and exclusive features tailored for job seekers and recruiters has further solidified LinkedIn's position as a leading destination for professional networking.

