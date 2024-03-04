Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

London shares subdued as investors turn cautious ahead of budget

While indicators of easing inflation have buoyed investor confidence, expectation surrounds the budget's potential impact on tax cuts.

Reported by: Business Desk
LSEG
LSEG | Image:LSEG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

London stocks witnessed a muted session as investors exercised caution ahead of the upcoming budget announcement later this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent with attention firmly fixed on Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's pre-election budget slated for Wednesday.

While indicators of easing inflation have buoyed investor confidence, expectation surrounds the budget's potential impact on tax cuts and the overall economic landscape. Susannah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that the Chancellor faces constrained fiscal manoeuvrability, tempering expectations of significant tax relief amidst existing borrowing commitments.

Advertisement

Sector-wise, declines were observed in automobiles, personal goods, and rate-sensitive homebuilders, with respective decreases ranging between 1 per cent and 2 per cent. The FTSE 100's recent underperformance against global equities has been attributed to its limited exposure to the technology sector, which has been driving gains elsewhere, propelled by an artificial intelligence-driven surge.

Among the individual stocks, BP rose 1 per cent following an upgrade from Jefferies, elevating the oil heavyweight to a "Buy" rating from "Hold" and contributing to a 0.3 per cent uptick in the oil and gas index. Precious metal miners also experienced a 1.6 per cent rise amid expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, as spot gold prices lingered near two-month highs.

Advertisement

On the flipside, Mondi shares retreated by 2.1 per cent amid reports of the packaging firm revising its takeover proposal for DS Smith, although the latter saw a marginal uptick of 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index registered a 0.3 per cent decline, driven primarily by a notable 8.8 per cent plunge in Hipgnosis, hitting a record low due to steep declines in asset valuations prompting the UK music investor to suspend dividend payments indefinitely.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

16 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yuzvendra Chahal designs RR's IPL 2024 jersey- WATCH

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  4. Gold glitters at two-month high

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Tech Layoffs: Google to Let Go of People From Trust and Safety Team

    World20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo