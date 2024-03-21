Advertisement

London shares surge: London equities soared to over 10-month highs on Thursday, propelled by dovish signals from the Bank of England (BoE), which kept borrowing costs unchanged. Governor Andrew Bailey's remarks suggesting the possibility of rate cuts fueled investor optimism.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 1.5 per cent reaching its highest level in over ten months, buoyed further by a slight decline in the pound. The domestically focused FTSE 250 also posted robust gains, rising nearly 1 per cent.

Bailey's affirmation that the British economy is primed for interest rate reductions, coupled with the BoE's decision to maintain rates at 5.25 per cent, spurred market sentiment. Money markets responded by increasing their bets on rate cuts to 75 basis points for the year.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Marija Veitmane, Head of Equity Research at State Street Global Markets, noted the dovish tilt in the BoE's comments, highlighting the removal of hike expectations by several governors.

Rate-sensitive sectors, such as real estate investment trusts and homebuilders, experienced notable gains, reflecting investor optimism towards potential rate cuts. Additionally, precious metal miners benefited from rising gold prices, with spot gold hitting fresh record highs.

British government bond yields continued their decline, with the benchmark 10-year gilt reaching 3.959 per cent.

The BoE's decision follows the Federal Reserve's announcement of unchanged borrowing costs and projected interest rate cuts, signaling a global trend towards accommodative monetary policy.

In company news, clothing retailer Next surged to a record high, rising 6.2 per cent after reporting better-than-expected profit for the fiscal year 2023-24.

(With Reuters inputs)