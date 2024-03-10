×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Lufthansa braces for cabin crew strike amid wage disputes

According to UFO, the strike, endorsed by its members, will impact flights departing from Frankfurt on Tuesday and from Munich on Wednesday.

Reported by: Business Desk
Lufthansa Hyderabad-Frankfurt flights
Lufthansa | Image:Representational image/Lufthansa Airlines
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Lufthansa strike: Lufthansa's cabin crew union, UFO, has issued a call to action for its members, announcing a scheduled strike at Lufthansa and its short-haul subsidiary, CityLine. The strike, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, aims to leverage demands for increased wages.

According to UFO, the strike, endorsed by its members, will impact flights departing from Frankfurt on Tuesday and from Munich on Wednesday. Lufthansa estimates that approximately 100,000 passengers could face disruptions due to the industrial action.

The airline's outlook has been clouded by ongoing labour disputes, resulting in a grim forecast for the first quarter of 2024. Despite a surge in travel demand post-pandemic, Lufthansa and other European carriers find themselves grappling with mounting labour and maintenance expenses, which have tempered earnings growth.

To resolve conflicts and meet its 2024 operating margin target, Lufthansa has already conceded to higher wage agreements in previous negotiations. However, recent strikes by ground staff and now cabin crew underscore the persistent challenges facing the airline.

Cabin crew members seek a substantial 15 per cent wage hike, which follows similar demands across various sectors of the aviation industry. The outcome of these negotiations will undoubtedly shape Lufthansa's trajectory in the competitive airline landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Whatsapp logo