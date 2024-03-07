Advertisement

Lufthansa in focus: Lufthansa reported on Thursday an operating profit of 2.7 billion euros for 2023, as anticipated. However, the airline adjusted its outlook for its 2024 operating margin down to 7.6 per cent from the previously set goal of 8 per cent.

The adjustment comes as Lufthansa faces challenges due to costly labour disputes.

The impact of strikes and a decline in logistics profits are expected to result in a higher operating loss in the first quarter compared to previous years.

Despite strong post-COVID travel demand, these factors have affected the company's profitability.

Lufthansa reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a sustainable adjusted EBIT margin of at least 8 per cent.

However, Europe's airlines, including Lufthansa, have experienced increased labour and maintenance costs, which have constrained earnings growth.

Lufthansa has recently negotiated new, higher pay deals to resolve strikes, which analysts and investors believe could jeopardise its 2024 operating margin target.

The recent vote by cabin staff to go on strike for a 15 per cent wage hike adds further pressure on the airline's profitability.

These developments follow the unexpected departure of Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen nearly two weeks ago, which negatively impacted Lufthansa's share price and investor confidence.

Despite the challenges, Lufthansa's operating profits for 2023 increased from 1.23 billion euros in 2022.

However, the company's revenues of 35.4 billion euros fell short of the expected 36.3 billion euros, as indicated in a company-issued poll. The figure is still higher than the 32.7 billion euros reported in 2022.

(With Reuters Inputs)